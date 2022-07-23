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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.2.70b
Chapter 2, Problem 2.2.70b

Estimating Limits


[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.


Let h(x)=(x² − 2x − 3)/(x² − 4x + 3)


b. Support your conclusions in part (a) by graphing h near c = 3 and using Zoom and Trace to estimate y-values on the graph as x→3.

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand the function h(x) = (x² − 2x − 3)/(x² − 4x + 3). This is a rational function, which means it is the ratio of two polynomials.
Identify any points of discontinuity by setting the denominator equal to zero: x² − 4x + 3 = 0. Solve this quadratic equation to find the values of x that make the denominator zero.
Factor the denominator: x² − 4x + 3 = (x - 3)(x - 1). The function h(x) is undefined at x = 3 and x = 1, which are the points of discontinuity.
To estimate the limit as x approaches 3, use a graphing calculator to plot the function h(x). Use the Zoom feature to focus on the area around x = 3.
Utilize the Trace feature on the graphing calculator to observe the behavior of the y-values as x approaches 3 from both sides. This will help you estimate the limit of h(x) as x approaches 3.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. In this context, understanding limits helps in analyzing the behavior of the function h(x) as x approaches 3, which is crucial for determining continuity and potential discontinuities in the function.
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One-Sided Limits

Graphing Functions

Graphing functions involves plotting the values of a function on a coordinate plane, which visually represents its behavior. In this exercise, using a graphing calculator to visualize h(x) near x = 3 allows for a better understanding of how the function behaves around that point, aiding in the estimation of limits.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Zoom and Trace Features

The Zoom and Trace features on a graphing calculator allow users to adjust the viewing window and track the values of a function as the input changes. This is particularly useful for estimating y-values as x approaches a specific point, such as 3 in this case, providing a practical method to support conclusions drawn from limit analysis.
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Intro to Continuity
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Horizontal and Vertical Asymptotes


Use limits to determine the equations for all vertical asymptotes.


x² + x ― 6

c. y = ------------------

x² + 2x ― 8

434
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Textbook Question

Estimating Limits


[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.


Let F(x)=(x² + 3x + 2)/(2−|x|)


b. Support your conclusion in part (a) by graphing F near c = -2 and using Zoom and Trace to estimate y-values on the graph as x→−2.

288
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Textbook Question

Limits and Continuity


On what intervals are the following functions continuous?


b. g(x) = csc x

287
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Textbook Question

Estimating Limits


[Technology Exercise] You will find a graphing calculator useful for Exercises 67–74.


Let f(x) = (x² - 9) / (x + 3)


b. Support your conclusions in part (a) by graphing f near c = -3 and using Zoom and Trace to estimate y-values on the graph as x → −3.

326
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Textbook Question

Exercises 5–10 refer to the function

f(x) = { x² − 1, −1 ≤ x < 0

2x, 0 < x < 1

1, x = 1

−2x + 4, 1 < x < 2

0, 2 < x < 3

graphed in the accompanying figure.

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b. Does lim x → −1⁺ f (x) exist?

240
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Textbook Question

Suppose limx→4 f(x) = 0 and lim x→4 g(x) = −3. Find


c. limx→4 (g(x))²

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