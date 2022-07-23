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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 55b
Chapter 2, Problem 55b

Find the limits in Exercises 53–58. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.


lim (x²/2 − 1/x) as


b. x→0⁻

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Step 1: Understand the problem. We need to find the limit of the function \( \frac{x^2}{2} - \frac{1}{x} \) as \( x \) approaches 0 from the left (denoted as \( x \to 0^- \)). This means we are considering values of \( x \) that are slightly less than 0.
Step 2: Analyze the behavior of each term in the function as \( x \to 0^- \). The term \( \frac{x^2}{2} \) approaches 0 because \( x^2 \) becomes very small as \( x \) approaches 0, and dividing by 2 does not affect the limit.
Step 3: Consider the term \( \frac{1}{x} \). As \( x \to 0^- \), \( x \) is negative and very close to 0, so \( \frac{1}{x} \) becomes very large negatively (approaches \( -\infty \)).
Step 4: Combine the behavior of both terms. The term \( \frac{x^2}{2} \) approaches 0, while \( \frac{1}{x} \) approaches \( -\infty \). Therefore, the expression \( \frac{x^2}{2} - \frac{1}{x} \) will be dominated by the \( -\frac{1}{x} \) term, which approaches \( -\infty \).
Step 5: Conclude the limit. Since the dominant term \( -\frac{1}{x} \) approaches \( -\infty \), the limit of the entire expression \( \frac{x^2}{2} - \frac{1}{x} \) as \( x \to 0^- \) is \( -\infty \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

Limits are fundamental concepts in calculus that describe the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. They help in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points where they may not be defined. In this case, we are interested in the limit of the function as x approaches 0 from the left (denoted as x→0⁻).
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One-Sided Limits

One-Sided Limits

One-sided limits refer to the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a specific point from one side only. The notation x→0⁻ indicates that we are considering values of x that are less than 0. This is crucial for determining the limit of functions that may behave differently when approached from the left versus the right.
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Indeterminate Forms

Indeterminate forms occur in calculus when evaluating limits leads to expressions like 0/0 or ∞/∞, which do not provide clear information about the limit's value. In the given limit problem, as x approaches 0, the term 1/x becomes significant, potentially leading to an indeterminate form that requires further analysis to resolve. Understanding how to manipulate these forms is essential for finding limits.
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Slope-Intercept Form
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