Textbook Question
Find the limits in Exercises 59–62. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim (2 − 3 / t¹/³) as
a. t → 0⁺
221
views
Find the limits in Exercises 59–62. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim (2 − 3 / t¹/³) as
a. t → 0⁺
Find the limits in Exercises 53–58. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim (x² − 1) / (2x + 4) as
b. x→−2⁻
Find the limits in Exercises 53–58. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim (x²/2 − 1/x) as
b. x→0⁻
Find the limits in Exercises 53–58. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim (x² − 3x + 2) / (x³ − 4x) as
b. x→−2⁺
Find the limits in Exercises 53–58. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim (x²/2 − 1/x) as
d. x→−1
Find the limits in Exercises 53–58. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim (x² − 3x + 2) / (x³ − 2x²) as
d. x→2