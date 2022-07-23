One-Sided Limits

One-sided limits refer to the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a specific point from one side, either the left (x→c⁻) or the right (x→c⁺). In this problem, evaluating the limit as x approaches 0 from the positive side (0⁺) is important for understanding the function's behavior near that point, particularly when the function may behave differently from each side.