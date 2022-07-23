Limits

A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near specific points, even if they are not defined at those points. For example, the limit of f(x) as x approaches 1 from the left (denoted as lim x→1− f(x)) examines the values f(x) takes as x gets closer to 1 from values less than 1.