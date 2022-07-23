Horizontal and Vertical Asymptotes
Use limits to determine the equations for all horizontal asymptotes.
_________
/ x² + 9
d. y = / -------------
√ 9x² + 1
Horizontal and Vertical Asymptotes
Use limits to determine the equations for all horizontal asymptotes.
_________
/ x² + 9
d. y = / -------------
√ 9x² + 1
Limits and Continuity
On what intervals are the following functions continuous?
d. k(x) = sin x / x
Finding Limits Graphically
Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
e. limx→1+ f(x) = 1
Finding Limits Graphically
Let f(x) = {3 - x , x < 2
2, x = 2
x/2, x > 2
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c. Find limx→−1− f(x) and limx→−1+ f(x).
Finding Limits Graphically
Graph the functions in Exercises 9 and 10. Then answer these questions.
f(x) = {x,−1 ≤ x < 0, or 0 < x ≤ 1
1, x = 0
0, x < −1 or x > 1
d. At what points does the right-hand limit exist but not the left-hand limit?
Limits and Continuity
On what intervals are the following functions continuous?
d. k(x) = x⁻¹/⁶