Finding Limits
For the function f whose graph is given, determine the following limits. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
h. lim x → ∞ f(x)
Finding Limits
For the function f whose graph is given, determine the following limits. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
h. lim x → ∞ f(x)
Finding Limits Graphically
Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
<IMAGE>
g. limx→0+ f(x) = limx→0− f(x)
Finding Limits Graphically
Which of the following statements about the function y = f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
d. limx→1− f(x) = 2
Limits and Continuity
On what intervals are the following functions continuous?
d. k(x) = sin x / x
Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
h. f(0)=0
Limits and Continuity
On what intervals are the following functions continuous?
d. k(x) = x⁻¹/⁶