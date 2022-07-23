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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.8c
Chapter 2, Problem 2.8c

Limits and Continuity


On what intervals are the following functions continuous?


c. h(x) = cos x / x―π

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of function: The function h(x) = cos(x) / (x - π) is a rational function, which is generally continuous everywhere except where the denominator is zero.
Determine where the denominator is zero: Set the denominator equal to zero to find the points of discontinuity. Solve the equation x - π = 0, which gives x = π.
Analyze the continuity: Since the function is a rational function, it is continuous on its domain, which is all real numbers except where the denominator is zero.
Express the intervals of continuity: The function is continuous on the intervals (-∞, π) and (π, ∞), as these intervals do not include the point where the denominator is zero.
Conclude the analysis: Therefore, the function h(x) = cos(x) / (x - π) is continuous on the intervals (-∞, π) and (π, ∞).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Continuity of Functions

A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. For a function to be continuous over an interval, it must be continuous at every point within that interval. This concept is crucial for determining where a function does not have breaks, jumps, or asymptotes.
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Intro to Continuity

Limits

Limits describe the behavior of a function as it approaches a specific point from either side. Understanding limits is essential for analyzing continuity, especially at points where the function may not be explicitly defined, such as points of division by zero. Evaluating limits helps identify potential discontinuities in the function.
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One-Sided Limits

Piecewise Functions

Piecewise functions are defined by different expressions over different intervals. When analyzing continuity for such functions, it is important to check the limits and values at the boundaries of these intervals. This concept is relevant for determining the overall continuity of functions that may behave differently in separate segments.
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Piecewise Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Horizontal and Vertical Asymptotes


Use limits to determine the equations for all vertical asymptotes.


x² + x ― 6

c. y = ------------------

x² + 2x ― 8

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Textbook Question

Limits and Continuity

On what intervals are the following functions continuous?


c. h(x) = x⁻²/³

262
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Textbook Question

Horizontal and Vertical Asymptotes


Use limits to determine the equations for all horizontal asymptotes.

_____

√x² + 4

c. g(x) = -----------

x

363
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Textbook Question

Finding Limits Graphically


Let f(x) = {3 - x , x < 2

2, x = 2

x/2, x > 2


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c. Find limx→−1− f(x) and limx→−1+ f(x).

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Textbook Question

Finding Limits Graphically


Graph the functions in Exercises 9 and 10. Then answer these questions.


f(x) = {x,−1 ≤ x < 0, or 0 < x ≤ 1

1, x = 0

0, x < −1 or x > 1


d. At what points does the right-hand limit exist but not the left-hand limit?

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Textbook Question

Suppose limx→4 f(x) = 0 and lim x→4 g(x) = −3. Find


c. limx→4 (g(x))²

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