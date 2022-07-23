In Exercises 1–4, say whether the function graphed is continuous on [−1, 3]. If not, where does it fail to be continuous and why?
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In Exercises 1–4, say whether the function graphed is continuous on [−1, 3]. If not, where does it fail to be continuous and why?
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Using the Formal Definition
Each of Exercises 31–36 gives a function f(x), a point c, and a positive number ε. Find L = lim x→c f(x). Then find a number δ > 0 such that |f(x)−L| < ε whenever 0 < |x−c| < δ.
f(x) = −3x − 2, c = −1, ε = 0.03
Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞
Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)
lim x → −∞ (2x + √(4x² + 3x − 2))
Slope of a Curve at a Point
In Exercises 7–18, use the method in Example 3 to find (a) the slope of the curve at the given point P, and (b) an equation of the tangent line at P.
y=7−x², P(2,3)
Using the Sandwich Theorem
If 2−x² ≤ g(x) ≤ 2cosx for all x, find limx→0 g(x).
Limits as x → ∞ or x → −∞
The process by which we determine limits of rational functions applies equally well to ratios containing noninteger or negative powers of x. Divide numerator and denominator by the highest power of x in the denominator and proceed from there. Find the limits in Exercises 23–36. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→∞ √(x² + 1) / (x + 1)