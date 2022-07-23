Finding Limits
In Exercises 25–28, find the limit of g(x) as x approaches the indicated value.
5 ―x²
lim ------------- = 0
x → ―2 (√g(x))
Finding Limits
In Exercises 25–28, find the limit of g(x) as x approaches the indicated value.
5 ―x²
lim ------------- = 0
x → ―2 (√g(x))
If f(1)=5, must limx→1 f(x) exist? If it does, then must limx→1 f(x)=5? Can we conclude anything about limx→1 f(x)? Explain.
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
llimx→0 (x −x cos x) / sin² 3x
Using the Formal Definition
Each of Exercises 31–36 gives a function f(x), a point c, and a positive number ε. Find L = lim x→c f(x). Then find a number δ > 0 such that |f(x)−L| < ε whenever 0 < |x−c| < δ.
f(x) = −3x − 2, c = −1, ε = 0.03
Horizontal and Vertical Asymptotes
Assume that constants a and b are positive. Find equations for all horizontal and vertical asymptotes for the graph of y = (√ax² + 4) / (x―b) .
Limits as x → ∞ or x → −∞
The process by which we determine limits of rational functions applies equally well to ratios containing noninteger or negative powers of x. Divide numerator and denominator by the highest power of x in the denominator and proceed from there. Find the limits in Exercises 23–36. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→∞ √(x² + 1) / (x + 1)