Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
llimx→0 (x −x cos x) / sin² 3x
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
llimx→0 (x −x cos x) / sin² 3x
In Exercises 1–4, say whether the function graphed is continuous on [−1, 3]. If not, where does it fail to be continuous and why?
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Horizontal and Vertical Asymptotes
Assume that constants a and b are positive. Find equations for all horizontal and vertical asymptotes for the graph of y = (√ax² + 4) / (x―b) .
Slope of a Curve at a Point
In Exercises 7–18, use the method in Example 3 to find (a) the slope of the curve at the given point P, and (b) an equation of the tangent line at P.
y=7−x², P(2,3)
Using the Sandwich Theorem
If 2−x² ≤ g(x) ≤ 2cosx for all x, find limx→0 g(x).
Limits as x → ∞ or x → −∞
The process by which we determine limits of rational functions applies equally well to ratios containing noninteger or negative powers of x. Divide numerator and denominator by the highest power of x in the denominator and proceed from there. Find the limits in Exercises 23–36. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→∞ √(x² + 1) / (x + 1)