Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.48c
Chapter 2, Problem 2.48c

Horizontal and Vertical Asymptotes


Use limits to determine the equations for all horizontal asymptotes.
_____
√x² + 4
c. g(x) = -----------
x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the function g(x) = (√(x² + 4)) / x. We need to find the horizontal asymptotes by evaluating the limits of g(x) as x approaches infinity and negative infinity.
Step 2: Consider the limit as x approaches infinity. Simplify the expression by dividing the numerator and the denominator by x, the highest power of x in the denominator: g(x) = (√(x² + 4) / x) = √(1 + 4/x²).
Step 3: Evaluate the limit as x approaches infinity: lim (x -> ∞) √(1 + 4/x²). As x becomes very large, 4/x² approaches 0, so the expression simplifies to √1 = 1. Therefore, the horizontal asymptote as x approaches infinity is y = 1.
Step 4: Consider the limit as x approaches negative infinity. The expression remains the same: g(x) = √(1 + 4/x²).
Step 5: Evaluate the limit as x approaches negative infinity: lim (x -> -∞) √(1 + 4/x²). Similarly, as x becomes very large in magnitude, 4/x² approaches 0, so the expression simplifies to √1 = 1. Therefore, the horizontal asymptote as x approaches negative infinity is also y = 1.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. They are essential for analyzing the behavior of functions at specific points, particularly at infinity, which is crucial for determining asymptotes.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits

Horizontal Asymptotes

Horizontal asymptotes describe the behavior of a function as the input approaches infinity or negative infinity. A function has a horizontal asymptote if the limit of the function approaches a constant value as x approaches infinity, indicating that the function levels off at that value.
Recommended video:
5:46
Graphs of Exponential Functions

Rational Functions

Rational functions are ratios of two polynomials. Understanding their structure is vital for finding asymptotes, as the degrees of the numerator and denominator determine the existence and location of horizontal asymptotes, influencing the function's end behavior.
Recommended video:
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Horizontal and Vertical Asymptotes


Use limits to determine the equations for all vertical asymptotes.


x² + x ― 6

c. y = ------------------

x² + 2x ― 8

434
views
Textbook Question

Limits and Continuity

On what intervals are the following functions continuous?


c. h(x) = x⁻²/³

262
views
Textbook Question

Horizontal and Vertical Asymptotes


Use limits to determine the equations for all horizontal asymptotes.

_________

/ x² + 9

d. y = / -------------

√ 9x² + 1

225
views
Textbook Question

Limits and Continuity


On what intervals are the following functions continuous?


c. h(x) = cos x / x―π

221
views
Textbook Question

Finding Limits Graphically


Let f(x) = {3 - x , x < 2

2, x = 2

x/2, x > 2


<IMAGE>


c. Find limx→−1− f(x) and limx→−1+ f(x).

296
views
Textbook Question

Finding Limits Graphically


Graph the functions in Exercises 9 and 10. Then answer these questions.


f(x) = {x,−1 ≤ x < 0, or 0 < x ≤ 1

1, x = 0

0, x < −1 or x > 1


d. At what points does the right-hand limit exist but not the left-hand limit?

311
views