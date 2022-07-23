Limits and Continuity
Suppose the functions ƒ(x) and g(x) are defined for all x and that lim (x → 0) ƒ(x) = 1/2 and lim (x → 0) g(x) = √2. Find the limits as x → 0 of the following functions.
e. x + ƒ(x)
Limits and Continuity
Suppose the functions ƒ(x) and g(x) are defined for all x and that lim (x → 0) ƒ(x) = 1/2 and lim (x → 0) g(x) = √2. Find the limits as x → 0 of the following functions.
e. x + ƒ(x)
Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
c. limx→1 f(x) does not exist.
Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
d. limx→c f(x) exists at every point c in (-1,1).
Limits and Continuity
In Exercises 5 and 6, find the value that lim (x→0) g(x) must have if the given limit statements hold.
lim (x lim g(x)) = 2
x→-4 x→0
Finding Deltas Graphically
In Exercises 7–14, use the graphs to find a δ>0 such that |f(x)−L| <ε whenever 0< |x−c| <δ.
Limits and Continuity
In Exercises 5 and 6, find the value that lim (x→0) g(x) must have if the given limit statements hold.
lim ((4―g(x)) / x ) = 1
x→0