Theory and Examples
a. If limx→0 f(x) / x² = 1, find limx→0 f(x).
Theory and Examples
a. If limx→0 f(x) / x² = 1, find limx→0 f(x).
Average Rates of Change
In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.
h(t)=cot t
a. [π/4,3π/4]
Find the limits in Exercises 59–62. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim ( 1 / x²/³ + 2 / (x − 1)²/³ ) as
a. x → 0⁺
Limits and Continuity
Graph the function
1 , x ≤ ―1
―x , ―1 < x < 0
ƒ(x) = { 1 , x = 0 ,
―x , 0 < x < 1
1 , x ≥ 1
Then discuss, in detail, limits, one-sided limits, continuity, and one-sided continuity of ƒ at x = ―1 , 0 , and 1. Are any of the discontinuities removable? Explain.
Limits and Continuity
On what intervals are the following functions continuous?
a. ƒ(x) = tan x
Finding Limits Graphically
Let f(x) = {3 - x , x < 2
2, x = 2
x/2, x > 2
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a. Find limx→2+ f(x), limx→2− f(x), and f(2).