Textbook Question
[Technology Exercise] Roots
Let ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍³ ―𝓍― 1.
a. Use the Intermediate Value Theorem to show that ƒ has a zero between ―1 and 2 .
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[Technology Exercise] Roots
Let ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍³ ―𝓍― 1.
a. Use the Intermediate Value Theorem to show that ƒ has a zero between ―1 and 2 .
Theory and Examples
a. If limx→0 f(x) / x² = 1, find limx→0 f(x).
Average Rates of Change
In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.
h(t)=cot t
a. [π/4,3π/4]
Limits and Continuity
On what intervals are the following functions continuous?
a. ƒ(x) = x¹/³
Limits and Continuity
On what intervals are the following functions continuous?
a. ƒ(x) = tan x
Finding Limits Graphically
Let f(x) = {3 - x , x < 2
2, x = 2
x/2, x > 2
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a. Find limx→2+ f(x), limx→2− f(x), and f(2).