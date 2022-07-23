Average Rates of Change
In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.
f(x)=x³+1
a. [2, 3]
Average Rates of Change
In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.
f(x)=x³+1
a. [2, 3]
Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically
Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.
a. limx→0+ (1 − cos x) / |cos x − 1|
[Technology Exercise] Roots
Let ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍³ ―𝓍― 1.
a. Use the Intermediate Value Theorem to show that ƒ has a zero between ―1 and 2 .
Average Rates of Change
In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.
h(t)=cot t
a. [π/4,3π/4]
Exercises 5–10 refer to the function
f(x) = { x² − 1, −1 ≤ x < 0
2x, 0 < x < 1
1, x = 1
−2x + 4, 1 < x < 2
0, 2 < x < 3
graphed in the accompanying figure.
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a. Does f (1) exist?
Limits and Continuity
On what intervals are the following functions continuous?
a. ƒ(x) = tan x