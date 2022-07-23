Limits and Continuity
Suppose the functions ƒ(x) and g(x) are defined for all x and that lim (x → 0) ƒ(x) = 1/2 and lim (x → 0) g(x) = √2. Find the limits as x → 0 of the following functions.
e. x + ƒ(x)
Limits and Continuity
Suppose the functions ƒ(x) and g(x) are defined for all x and that lim (x → 0) ƒ(x) = 1/2 and lim (x → 0) g(x) = √2. Find the limits as x → 0 of the following functions.
e. x + ƒ(x)
Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
i. f(0)=1
Limits and Continuity
Suppose the functions ƒ(x) and g(x) are defined for all x and that lim (x → 0) ƒ(x) = 1/2 and lim (x → 0) g(x) = √2. Find the limits as x → 0 of the following functions.
f. [ƒ(x) • cos x ] / x―1
Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
d. limx→c f(x) exists at every point c in (-1,1).
Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
a. limx→2 f(x) does not exist.
Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
b. limx→2 f(x)=2