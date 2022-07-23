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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.43
Chapter 2, Problem 2.43

Limits and Infinity


Find the limits in Exercises 37–46.


sin x
lim ------------- ( If you have a grapher, try graphing
x→∞ |x| the function for ―5 ≤ x ≤ 5 ) .

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function for which you need to find the limit: \( \frac{\sin x}{|x|} \).
Understand that as \( x \to \infty \), the absolute value \( |x| \) behaves like \( x \) because \( x \) is positive.
Recognize that the sine function, \( \sin x \), oscillates between -1 and 1 for all real numbers \( x \).
Consider the behavior of the fraction \( \frac{\sin x}{x} \) as \( x \to \infty \). Since \( \sin x \) is bounded and \( x \) grows without bound, the fraction approaches zero.
Conclude that the limit of \( \frac{\sin x}{|x|} \) as \( x \to \infty \) is 0, because the numerator is bounded while the denominator increases indefinitely.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. They help in understanding the behavior of functions at specific points, including points of discontinuity or infinity. In this context, evaluating the limit as x approaches infinity allows us to analyze the long-term behavior of the function sin(x)/|x|.
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One-Sided Limits

Behavior of Functions at Infinity

When analyzing limits as x approaches infinity, we assess how a function behaves as its input grows without bound. This often involves determining whether the function approaches a finite value, diverges to infinity, or oscillates. For the function sin(x)/|x|, understanding its behavior as x becomes very large is crucial for finding the limit.
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Graphs of Exponential Functions

Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions, such as sine, exhibit periodic behavior, oscillating between fixed values. The function sin(x) oscillates between -1 and 1, which is important when considering its limit in conjunction with |x|. This periodic nature influences the overall limit of the function sin(x)/|x| as x approaches infinity, as the oscillation will be divided by an increasingly large denominator.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use formal definitions to prove the limit statements in Exercises 93–96.


lim x → −5 (1 / (x + 5)²) = ∞

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Textbook Question

Finding Limits


In Exercises 3–8, find the limit of each function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. (You may wish to visualize your answer with a graphing calculator or computer.)


g(x) = 1/(2 + (1/x))

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Textbook Question

Limits of quotients


Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.


limx→1 (x −1) / (√(x + 3) − 2)

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Textbook Question

Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1


Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.


limθ→0 (1 − cos θ) / sin 2θ

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Textbook Question

Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞


Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)


lim x → ∞ (√(x² + 3x) − √(x² − 2x))

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Textbook Question

Graphing Simple Rational Functions


Graph the rational functions in Exercises 63–68. Include the graphs and equations of the asymptotes and dominant terms.


y = (x + 3)/(x + 2)

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