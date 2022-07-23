Use formal definitions to prove the limit statements in Exercises 93–96.
lim x → −5 (1 / (x + 5)²) = ∞
Use formal definitions to prove the limit statements in Exercises 93–96.
lim x → −5 (1 / (x + 5)²) = ∞
Finding Limits
In Exercises 3–8, find the limit of each function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. (You may wish to visualize your answer with a graphing calculator or computer.)
g(x) = 1/(2 + (1/x))
Limits of quotients
Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.
limx→1 (x −1) / (√(x + 3) − 2)
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limθ→0 (1 − cos θ) / sin 2θ
Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞
Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)
lim x → ∞ (√(x² + 3x) − √(x² − 2x))
Graphing Simple Rational Functions
Graph the rational functions in Exercises 63–68. Include the graphs and equations of the asymptotes and dominant terms.
y = (x + 3)/(x + 2)