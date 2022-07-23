Suppose limx→c f(x) = 5 and lim x→c g(x) = −2. Find
b. limx→c 2f(x)g(x)
Suppose limx→c f(x) = 5 and lim x→c g(x) = −2. Find
b. limx→c 2f(x)g(x)
Using the Sandwich Theorem
a. Suppose that the inequalities 1/2 − x² / 24 < (1 − cos x)/ x² < 1/2 hold for values of x close to zero, except for x = 0 itself. (They do, as you will see in Section 9.9.) What, if anything, does this tell you about limx→0 (1 −cos x)/ x²?
Give reasons for your answer.
[Technology Exercise] b. Graph the equations y=(1/2) − (x²/24), y = (1 - cos x) / x², and y = 1/2 together for −2 ≤ x ≤2. Comment on the behavior of the graphs as x→0.
Finding Limits
In Exercises 3–8, find the limit of each function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. (You may wish to visualize your answer with a graphing calculator or computer.)
g(x) = 1/(2 + (1/x))
Limits of quotients
Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.
limx→1 (x −1) / (√(x + 3) − 2)
Limits and Infinity
Find the limits in Exercises 37–46.
sin x
lim ------------- ( If you have a grapher, try graphing
x→∞ |x| the function for ―5 ≤ x ≤ 5 ) .
Graphing Simple Rational Functions
Graph the rational functions in Exercises 63–68. Include the graphs and equations of the asymptotes and dominant terms.
y = (x + 3)/(x + 2)