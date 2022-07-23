Infinite Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→−5⁻ (3x) / (2x + 10)
Infinite Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→−5⁻ (3x) / (2x + 10)
Suppose limx→c f(x) = 5 and lim x→c g(x) = −2. Find
b. limx→c 2f(x)g(x)
Using the Sandwich Theorem
a. Suppose that the inequalities 1/2 − x² / 24 < (1 − cos x)/ x² < 1/2 hold for values of x close to zero, except for x = 0 itself. (They do, as you will see in Section 9.9.) What, if anything, does this tell you about limx→0 (1 −cos x)/ x²?
Give reasons for your answer.
[Technology Exercise] b. Graph the equations y=(1/2) − (x²/24), y = (1 - cos x) / x², and y = 1/2 together for −2 ≤ x ≤2. Comment on the behavior of the graphs as x→0.
Use formal definitions to prove the limit statements in Exercises 93–96.
lim x → −5 (1 / (x + 5)²) = ∞
Limits of quotients
Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.
limx→1 (x −1) / (√(x + 3) − 2)
Limits and Infinity
Find the limits in Exercises 37–46.
sin x
lim ------------- ( If you have a grapher, try graphing
x→∞ |x| the function for ―5 ≤ x ≤ 5 ) .