Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
limx →4 (9 − x) = 5
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
limx →4 (9 − x) = 5
Domains and Asymptotes
Determine the domain of each function in Exercises 69–72. Then use various limits to find the asymptotes.
y = 4 + 3x² / (x² + 1)
Limits of Rational Functions
In Exercises 13–22, find the limit of each rational function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
f(x) = (x + 1)/(x² + 3)
Use the Intermediate Value Theorem in Exercises 69–74 to prove that each equation has a solution. Then use a graphing calculator or computer grapher to solve the equations.
x³ − 15x + 1 = 0 (three roots)
Limits of Average Rates of Change
Because of their connection with secant lines, tangents, and instantaneous rates, limits of the form limh→0 (f(x+h) − f(x)) / h occur frequently in calculus. In Exercises 57–62, evaluate this limit for the given value of x and function f.
f(x) = x², x = 1
Limits with trigonometric functions
Find the limits in Exercises 43–50.
limx→−π √(x + 4) cos(x + π)