Textbook Question
If functions f(x) and g(x) are continuous for 0 ≤ x ≤ 1, could f(x)/g(x) possibly be discontinuous at a point of [0,1]? Give reasons for your answer.
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If functions f(x) and g(x) are continuous for 0 ≤ x ≤ 1, could f(x)/g(x) possibly be discontinuous at a point of [0,1]? Give reasons for your answer.
Finding Limits
In Exercises 25–28, find the limit of g(x) as x approaches the indicated value.
lim (4g(x))¹/³ = 2
x →0
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
lim x→0 x² sin (1/x) = 0
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Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
lim x→0 √(4 − x) = 2
At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
g(x) = { (x² − x – 6)/(x – 3), x ≠ 3
5, x = 3
Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞
Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)
lim x → ∞ (√(9x² − x) − 3x)