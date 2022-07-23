Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
i. f(0)=1
Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
i. f(0)=1
Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
c. limx→1 f(x) does not exist.
Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
d. limx→c f(x) exists at every point c in (-1,1).
Limits and Continuity
Suppose that ƒ(t) and ƒ(t) are defined for all t and that lim t → t₀ ƒ(t) = ―7 and lim (t → t₀) g (t) = 0 . Find the limit as t → t₀ of the following functions.
h. 1 / ƒ(t)
Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
b. limx→2 f(x)=2
Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?
g. limx→1 f(x) does not exist.