Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 4a
Chapter 2, Problem 4a

Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?


a. limx→2 f(x) does not exist.


img

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a limit. The limit of a function as x approaches a certain value is the value that the function approaches as x gets closer to that value.
Step 2: Analyze the graph of the function y = f(x) around x = 2. Look for the behavior of the function as x approaches 2 from both the left and the right.
Step 3: Check if the left-hand limit (as x approaches 2 from the left) and the right-hand limit (as x approaches 2 from the right) exist and are equal. If they are equal, the limit exists; if not, the limit does not exist.
Step 4: If the graph shows a jump, vertical asymptote, or any discontinuity at x = 2, then the limit as x approaches 2 does not exist.
Step 5: Conclude whether the statement 'lim x→2 f(x) does not exist' is true or false based on your analysis of the graph.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps determine the value that a function approaches, which may not necessarily be the function's value at that point. Understanding limits is crucial for analyzing continuity, derivatives, and integrals.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits

Continuity

A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. If a function has a discontinuity, it may have a limit that does not exist or differs from the function's value. Recognizing continuity is essential for evaluating limits and understanding the overall behavior of functions.
Recommended video:
05:34
Intro to Continuity

Piecewise Functions

Piecewise functions are defined by different expressions based on the input value. They can exhibit different behaviors in different intervals, which may lead to discontinuities. Analyzing piecewise functions is important for determining limits and understanding how the function behaves at specific points, especially where the definition changes.
Recommended video:
05:36
Piecewise Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?


i. f(0)=1


302
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?


c. limx→1 f(x) does not exist.


344
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?


d. limx→c f(x) exists at every point c in (-1,1).


301
views
Textbook Question

Limits and Continuity


Suppose that ƒ(t) and ƒ(t) are defined for all t and that lim t → t₀ ƒ(t) = ―7 and lim (t → t₀) g (t) = 0 . Find the limit as t → t₀ of the following functions.

h. 1 / ƒ(t)

288
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?


b. limx→2 f(x)=2


369
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about the function y=f(x) graphed here are true, and which are false?


g. limx→1 f(x) does not exist.

348
views