Continuity

A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. In this case, since lim t → t₀ ƒ(t) = -7, we can infer that ƒ(t) is continuous at t₀ if ƒ(t₀) is also -7. Continuity is essential for ensuring that limits can be evaluated without encountering undefined behavior.