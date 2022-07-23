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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.4.32c
Chapter 3, Problem 3.4.32c

Analyzing Motion Using Graphs


[Technology Exercise] Exercises 31–34 give the position function s = f(t) of an object moving along the s-axis as a function of time t. Graph f together with the velocity function v(t) = ds/dt = f'(t) and the acceleration function a(t) = d²s/dt² = f''(t). Comment on the object’s behavior in relation to the signs and values of v and a. Include in your commentary such topics as the following:


c. When does it change direction?


s = t² - 3t + 2, 0 ≤ t ≤ 5

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1
Step 1: Identify the position function s(t) = t² - 3t + 2. This function describes the position of the object along the s-axis over time.
Step 2: Find the velocity function v(t) by differentiating the position function s(t) with respect to time t. This gives v(t) = ds/dt = f'(t) = 2t - 3.
Step 3: Determine the acceleration function a(t) by differentiating the velocity function v(t) with respect to time t. This results in a(t) = dv/dt = f''(t) = 2.
Step 4: Analyze when the object changes direction by finding when the velocity function v(t) = 0. Solve the equation 2t - 3 = 0 to find the critical points.
Step 5: Comment on the object's behavior: The object changes direction at the time when v(t) = 0. Since the acceleration a(t) = 2 is constant and positive, it indicates that the object is accelerating in the positive direction throughout the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 5.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Position, Velocity, and Acceleration

In calculus, the position function s(t) describes the location of an object over time. The velocity function v(t) is the first derivative of the position function, representing the rate of change of position, or speed and direction. Acceleration a(t) is the second derivative of the position function, indicating the rate of change of velocity. Understanding these relationships is crucial for analyzing motion.
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Derivatives and Their Interpretation

The derivative of a function at a point gives the slope of the tangent line to the function at that point, representing the rate of change. For motion, the first derivative of the position function gives velocity, and the second derivative gives acceleration. Analyzing these derivatives helps determine when an object speeds up, slows down, or changes direction.
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Sign Analysis of Velocity and Acceleration

The signs of velocity and acceleration provide insights into an object's motion. A positive velocity indicates forward motion, while a negative velocity indicates backward motion. When velocity changes sign, the object changes direction. Acceleration's sign shows whether the object is speeding up or slowing down; positive acceleration increases velocity, while negative acceleration decreases it.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


In Exercises 51–54,


c. For what values of x, if any, is f' positive? Zero? Negative?


y = −x²

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Textbook Question

Suppose that the functions f and g and their derivatives with respect to x have the following values at x = 0 and x = 1.


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Find the derivatives with respect to x of the following combinations at the given value of x.


c. f(x) / (g(x) + 1), x = 1

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Textbook Question

Right circular cylinder The total surface area S of a right circular cylinder is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation S = 2πr² + 2πrh.


c. How is dS/dt related to dr/dt and dh/dt if neither r nor h is constant?

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Textbook Question

The folium of Descartes (See Figure 3.27)


c. Find the coordinates of the point A in Figure 3.29 where the folium has a vertical tangent line.


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Textbook Question

Diagonals If x, y, and z are lengths of the edges of a rectangular box, then the common length of the box’s diagonals is s = √(x² + y² + z²).

c. How are dx/dt, dy/dt, and dz/dt related if s is constant?

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Textbook Question

Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval


Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be


c. neither continuous nor differentiable?


Give reasons for your answers.


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