Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51–54,
c. For what values of x, if any, is f' positive? Zero? Negative?
y = −x²
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51–54,
c. For what values of x, if any, is f' positive? Zero? Negative?
y = −x²
Suppose that the functions f and g and their derivatives with respect to x have the following values at x = 0 and x = 1.
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Find the derivatives with respect to x of the following combinations at the given value of x.
c. f(x) / (g(x) + 1), x = 1
Right circular cylinder The total surface area S of a right circular cylinder is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation S = 2πr² + 2πrh.
c. How is dS/dt related to dr/dt and dh/dt if neither r nor h is constant?
The folium of Descartes (See Figure 3.27)
c. Find the coordinates of the point A in Figure 3.29 where the folium has a vertical tangent line.
Diagonals If x, y, and z are lengths of the edges of a rectangular box, then the common length of the box’s diagonals is s = √(x² + y² + z²).
c. How are dx/dt, dy/dt, and dz/dt related if s is constant?
Differentiability and Continuity on an Interval
Each figure in Exercises 45–50 shows the graph of a function over a closed interval D. At what domain points does the function appear to be
c. neither continuous nor differentiable?
Give reasons for your answers.