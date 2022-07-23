Textbook Question
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
q = sin(t / (√t + 1))
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Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
q = sin(t / (√t + 1))
Second Derivatives
Find y'' in Exercises 59–64.
y = (1 − √x)⁻¹
Graphs
Match the functions graphed in Exercises 27–30 with the derivatives graphed in the accompanying figures (a)–(d).
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Find the value of a that makes the following function differentiable for all x-values.
g(x) = { ax, if x < 0
x² − 3x, if x ≥ 0
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x = sec y
In Exercises 11–18, find the slope of the function’s graph at the given point. Then find an equation for the line tangent to the graph there.
h(t) = t³ + 3t, (1, 4)