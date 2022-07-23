Graphs
Match the functions graphed in Exercises 27–30 with the derivatives graphed in the accompanying figures (a)–(d).
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Graphs
Match the functions graphed in Exercises 27–30 with the derivatives graphed in the accompanying figures (a)–(d).
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In Exercises 9–18, write the function in the form y = f(u) and u = g(x). Then find dy/dx as a function of x.
y = (2x + 1)⁵
Derivatives
In Exercises 27–32, find dp/dq.
p = (sin q + cos q) / cos q
Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–8, given y = f(u) and u = g(x), find dy/dx = f'(g(x)) g'(x).
y = sin u, u = x − cos x
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x = sec y
In Exercises 11–18, find the slope of the function’s graph at the given point. Then find an equation for the line tangent to the graph there.
h(t) = t³ + 3t, (1, 4)