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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.6.60
Chapter 3, Problem 3.6.60

Second Derivatives


Find y'' in Exercises 59–64.


y = (1 − √x)⁻¹

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First, rewrite the given function \( y = (1 - \sqrt{x})^{-1} \) in a more convenient form for differentiation. This can be expressed as \( y = \frac{1}{1 - \sqrt{x}} \).
To find the first derivative \( y' \), apply the chain rule and the power rule. Start by differentiating the outer function \( u^{-1} \) where \( u = 1 - \sqrt{x} \). The derivative of \( u^{-1} \) is \( -u^{-2} \).
Next, differentiate the inner function \( u = 1 - \sqrt{x} \). The derivative of \( \sqrt{x} \) is \( \frac{1}{2\sqrt{x}} \), so the derivative of \( u \) is \( -\frac{1}{2\sqrt{x}} \).
Combine these results using the chain rule: \( y' = -\frac{1}{(1 - \sqrt{x})^2} \cdot (-\frac{1}{2\sqrt{x}}) \). Simplify this expression to find \( y' \).
To find the second derivative \( y'' \), differentiate \( y' \) with respect to \( x \) again. Use the quotient rule or product rule as needed, and simplify the resulting expression to obtain \( y'' \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule

The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(x)) is composed of two functions, the derivative y' is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f with respect to the inner function g by the derivative of the inner function g with respect to x. This rule is essential when dealing with nested functions, such as y = (1 − √x)⁻¹.
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Intro to the Chain Rule

Power Rule

The power rule is a basic rule for differentiation that applies to functions of the form y = x^n, where n is any real number. The derivative of y with respect to x is given by y' = n*x^(n-1). This rule is crucial for differentiating terms like (1 − √x)⁻¹, where the exponent is negative, and it helps simplify the process of finding the first and second derivatives.
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Power Rules

Second Derivative

The second derivative, denoted as y'' or d²y/dx², represents the derivative of the first derivative y'. It provides information about the concavity and inflection points of the original function y. Calculating the second derivative involves differentiating the first derivative, often requiring the application of rules like the chain rule and power rule multiple times, especially in complex functions like y = (1 − √x)⁻¹.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graphs


Match the functions graphed in Exercises 27–30 with the derivatives graphed in the accompanying figures (a)–(d).


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Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–18, write the function in the form y = f(u) and u = g(x). Then find dy/dx as a function of x.


y = (2x + 1)⁵

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Textbook Question

Derivatives


In Exercises 27–32, find dp/dq.


p = (sin q + cos q) / cos q

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Textbook Question

Derivative Calculations


In Exercises 1–8, given y = f(u) and u = g(x), find dy/dx = f'(g(x)) g'(x).


y = sin u, u = x − cos x

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Textbook Question

Differentiating Implicitly


Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.


x = sec y

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 11–18, find the slope of the function’s graph at the given point. Then find an equation for the line tangent to the graph there.


h(t) = t³ + 3t, (1, 4)

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