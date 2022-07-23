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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.6.39
Chapter 3, Problem 3.6.39

Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.


q = sin(t / (√t + 1))

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1
Identify the function: q = sin(t / (√t + 1)). This is a composition of functions, so we will need to use the chain rule and the quotient rule.
Apply the chain rule: The outer function is sin(u), where u = t / (√t + 1). The derivative of sin(u) with respect to u is cos(u).
Apply the quotient rule to find the derivative of u = t / (√t + 1): The quotient rule states that if you have a function v/w, its derivative is (v'w - vw') / w². Here, v = t and w = √t + 1.
Find the derivatives of v and w: v' = 1 and w' = (1/2)t^(-1/2) (using the power rule for √t).
Substitute the derivatives into the quotient rule: The derivative of u = (1(√t + 1) - t(1/2)t^(-1/2)) / (√t + 1)². Simplify this expression and then multiply by cos(u) to find the derivative of q with respect to t.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule

The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(x)) is composed of two functions, the derivative is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f with respect to the inner function g by the derivative of the inner function g with respect to x. This rule is essential when dealing with nested functions like sin(t / (√t + 1)).
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Intro to the Chain Rule

Quotient Rule

The quotient rule is used to differentiate functions that are ratios of two differentiable functions. If you have a function h(x) = u(x)/v(x), the derivative h'(x) is given by (v(x)u'(x) - u(x)v'(x)) / (v(x))^2. This rule is crucial for differentiating the function t / (√t + 1) in the given problem.
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The Quotient Rule

Derivative of Trigonometric Functions

Understanding the derivatives of trigonometric functions is vital for solving calculus problems involving these functions. The derivative of sin(x) is cos(x), which is a key fact needed when differentiating the function q = sin(t / (√t + 1)). This knowledge allows us to apply the chain rule effectively to find the derivative of the composite trigonometric function.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
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