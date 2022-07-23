Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x²y + xy² = 6
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x²y + xy² = 6
Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–8, given y = f(u) and u = g(x), find dy/dx = f'(g(x)) g'(x).
y = sin u, u = x − cos x
Find the value of a that makes the following function differentiable for all x-values.
g(x) = { ax, if x < 0
x² − 3x, if x ≥ 0
In Exercises 11–18, find the slope of the function’s graph at the given point. Then find an equation for the line tangent to the graph there.
h(t) = t³ + 3t, (1, 4)
Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–8, given y = f(u) and u = g(x), find dy/dx = f'(g(x)) g'(x).
y = sin u, u = 3x + 1
Find the points on the curve y = tan x, -π/2 < x < π/2, where the normal line is parallel to the line y = -x/2. Sketch the curve and normal lines together, labeling each with its equation.