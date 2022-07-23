Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–18, write the function in the form y = f(u) and u = g(x). Then find dy/dx as a function of x.
y = (2x + 1)⁵
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In Exercises 9–18, write the function in the form y = f(u) and u = g(x). Then find dy/dx as a function of x.
y = (2x + 1)⁵
Derivatives
In Exercises 27–32, find dp/dq.
p = (sin q + cos q) / cos q
Differential Estimates of Change
In Exercises 35–40, write a differential formula that estimates the given change in volume or surface area.
The change in the volume V = (4/3)πr³ of a sphere when the radius changes from r₀ to r₀ + dr
Finding Derivative Values
In Exercises 67–72, find the value of (f ∘ g)' at the given value of x.
f(u) = cot(πu/10), u = g(x) = 5√x, x = 1
If r = sin(f(t)), f(0) = π/3, and f'(0) = 4, then what is dr/dt at t = 0?
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = (θ² + sec θ + 1)³