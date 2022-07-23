Textbook Question
Second Derivatives
Find y'' in Exercises 59–64.
y = (1 − √x)⁻¹
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Second Derivatives
Find y'' in Exercises 59–64.
y = (1 − √x)⁻¹
Graphs
Match the functions graphed in Exercises 27–30 with the derivatives graphed in the accompanying figures (a)–(d).
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In Exercises 9–18, write the function in the form y = f(u) and u = g(x). Then find dy/dx as a function of x.
y = (2x + 1)⁵
Differential Estimates of Change
In Exercises 35–40, write a differential formula that estimates the given change in volume or surface area.
The change in the volume V = (4/3)πr³ of a sphere when the radius changes from r₀ to r₀ + dr
Derivatives
In Exercises 23–26, find dr/dθ.
r = θ sin θ + cos θ
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x = sec y