In Exercises 9–18, write the function in the form y = f(u) and u = g(x). Then find dy/dx as a function of x.
y = (2x + 1)⁵
In Exercises 9–18, write the function in the form y = f(u) and u = g(x). Then find dy/dx as a function of x.
y = (2x + 1)⁵
Differential Estimates of Change
In Exercises 35–40, write a differential formula that estimates the given change in volume or surface area.
The change in the volume V = (4/3)πr³ of a sphere when the radius changes from r₀ to r₀ + dr
Derivatives
In Exercises 23–26, find dr/dθ.
r = θ sin θ + cos θ
If r = sin(f(t)), f(0) = π/3, and f'(0) = 4, then what is dr/dt at t = 0?
Moving along a parabola A particle moves along the parabola y = x² in the first quadrant in such a way that its x-coordinate (measured in meters) increases at a steady 10 m/sec. How fast is the angle of inclination θ of the line joining the particle to the origin changing when x = 3 m?
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = (θ² + sec θ + 1)³