Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.6.69
Chapter 3, Problem 3.6.69

Finding Derivative Values


In Exercises 67–72, find the value of (f ∘ g)' at the given value of x.


f(u) = cot(πu/10), u = g(x) = 5√x, x = 1

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that you need to find the derivative of the composite function (f ∘ g)(x), which is f(g(x)). This involves using the chain rule for differentiation.
Identify the functions involved: f(u) = cot(πu/10) and u = g(x) = 5√x. You need to differentiate f with respect to u and g with respect to x.
Apply the chain rule: (f ∘ g)'(x) = f'(g(x)) * g'(x). This means you need to find f'(u) and g'(x) and then multiply them.
Differentiate f(u) = cot(πu/10) with respect to u. Use the derivative of cotangent, which is -csc²(u), and apply the chain rule to account for the π/10 factor.
Differentiate g(x) = 5√x with respect to x. Recall that √x can be expressed as x^(1/2), and use the power rule to find g'(x).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule

The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. If you have a function h(x) = f(g(x)), the derivative h'(x) is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f with respect to its inner function g, by the derivative of the inner function g with respect to x. This is expressed as h'(x) = f'(g(x)) * g'(x).
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule

Derivative of Cotangent Function

The derivative of the cotangent function, cot(u), with respect to u is -csc^2(u). This derivative is crucial when differentiating functions involving cotangent, as it allows us to apply the chain rule effectively. In the context of the given problem, understanding this derivative helps in finding the derivative of f(u) = cot(πu/10).
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Cotangent Graph

Square Root Function Derivative

The derivative of the square root function, √x, is (1/2)x^(-1/2). This derivative is essential when dealing with functions that involve square roots, such as g(x) = 5√x. Knowing this allows us to compute g'(x), which is necessary for applying the chain rule to find the derivative of the composite function (f ∘ g)(x).
Recommended video:
01:32
Derivatives of Other Trig Functions Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–18, write the function in the form y = f(u) and u = g(x). Then find dy/dx as a function of x.


y = (2x + 1)⁵

231
views
Textbook Question

Differential Estimates of Change


In Exercises 35–40, write a differential formula that estimates the given change in volume or surface area.


The change in the volume V = (4/3)πr³ of a sphere when the radius changes from r₀ to r₀ + dr

222
views
Textbook Question

Derivatives


In Exercises 23–26, find dr/dθ.


r = θ sin θ + cos θ

215
views
Textbook Question

If r = sin(f(t)), f(0) = π/3, and f'(0) = 4, then what is dr/dt at t = 0?

224
views
Textbook Question

Moving along a parabola A particle moves along the parabola y = x² in the first quadrant in such a way that its x-coordinate (measured in meters) increases at a steady 10 m/sec. How fast is the angle of inclination θ of the line joining the particle to the origin changing when x = 3 m?

197
views
Textbook Question

Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.


𝔂 = (θ² + sec θ + 1)³

310
views