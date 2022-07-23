Motion Along a Coordinate Line
Exercises 1–6 give the positions s = f(t) of a body moving on a coordinate line, with s in meters and t in seconds.
c. When, if ever, during the interval does the body change direction?
s = 25/(t + 5), −4 ≤ t ≤ 0
Motion Along a Coordinate Line
Exercises 1–6 give the positions s = f(t) of a body moving on a coordinate line, with s in meters and t in seconds.
c. When, if ever, during the interval does the body change direction?
s = 25/(t + 5), −4 ≤ t ≤ 0
Analyzing Motion Using Graphs
[Technology Exercise] Exercises 31–34 give the position function s = f(t) of an object moving along the s-axis as a function of time t. Graph f together with the velocity function v(t) = ds/dt = f'(t) and the acceleration function a(t) = d²s/dt² = f''(t). Comment on the object’s behavior in relation to the signs and values of v and a. Include in your commentary such topics as the following:
d. When does it speed up and slow down?
s = t³ - 6t² + 7t, 0 ≤ t ≤ 4
Suppose that the functions f and g and their derivatives with respect to x have the following values at x = 0 and x = 1.
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Find the derivatives with respect to x of the following combinations at the given value of x.
c. f(x) / (g(x) + 1), x = 1
Right circular cylinder The total surface area S of a right circular cylinder is related to the base radius r and height h by the equation S = 2πr² + 2πrh.
c. How is dS/dt related to dr/dt and dh/dt if neither r nor h is constant?
By computing the first few derivatives and looking for a pattern, find the following derivatives.
c. d⁷³/dx⁷³ (x sin x)
Particle motion At time t, the position of a body moving along the s-axis is s = t³ − 6t² + 9t m.
c. Find the total distance traveled by the body from t = 0 to t = 2.