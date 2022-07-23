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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 59
Chapter 3, Problem 59

Find the value of dy/dt at t = 0 if y = 3 sin 2x and x = t² + π.

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1
First, identify the given functions: y = 3 sin(2x) and x = t² + π. We need to find dy/dt at t = 0.
Use the chain rule to find dy/dt. The chain rule states that dy/dt = (dy/dx) * (dx/dt).
Calculate dy/dx. Since y = 3 sin(2x), use the derivative of sin(u), which is cos(u) * du/dx. Here, u = 2x, so dy/dx = 3 * cos(2x) * 2 = 6 cos(2x).
Calculate dx/dt. Since x = t² + π, differentiate with respect to t to get dx/dt = 2t.
Substitute dy/dx and dx/dt into the chain rule expression: dy/dt = 6 cos(2x) * 2t. Evaluate this expression at t = 0, where x = (0)² + π = π, to find the value of dy/dt.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule

The Chain Rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a variable y depends on u, and u depends on t, then the derivative of y with respect to t can be found by multiplying the derivative of y with respect to u by the derivative of u with respect to t. This is essential for solving the given problem, as we need to differentiate y with respect to t through the intermediate variable x.
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Intro to the Chain Rule

Implicit Differentiation

Implicit differentiation is a technique used to differentiate equations where the dependent and independent variables are not explicitly separated. In this case, since y is expressed in terms of x, which in turn is expressed in terms of t, implicit differentiation allows us to find dy/dt by treating x as a function of t. This method is particularly useful when dealing with relationships that are not easily solvable for one variable.
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Finding The Implicit Derivative

Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions, such as sine and cosine, are fundamental in calculus and describe relationships between angles and sides of triangles. In this problem, y = 3 sin(2x) involves the sine function, which will require knowledge of its properties and derivatives. Understanding how to differentiate trigonometric functions is crucial for finding the derivative of y with respect to t, especially when combined with the Chain Rule.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Quadratic approximations


[Technology Exercise] e. Find the quadratic approximation to h(x) = √(1 + x) at x = 0. Graph h and its quadratic approximation together. Comment on what you see.

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Textbook Question

[Technology Exercise]


Graph y = 1/(2√x) in a window that has 0 ≤ x ≤ 2. Then, on the same screen, graph

y = (√(x + h) − √x)/h

for h = 1, 0.5, 0.1. Then try h = −1, −0.5, −0.1. Explain what is going on.

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Textbook Question

Assume that a particle’s position on the x-axis is given by


x = 3 cos t + 4 sin t,


where x is measured in feet and t is measured in seconds.


a. Find the particle’s position when t = 0, t = π/2, and t = π.

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Textbook Question

If x¹/³ + y¹/³ = 4, find d²y/dx² at the point (8, 8).

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Textbook Question

Assume that a particle’s position on the x-axis is given by


x = 3 cos t + 4 sin t,


where x is measured in feet and t is measured in seconds.


b. Find the particle’s velocity when t = 0, t = π/2, and t = π.

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Textbook Question

Derivative of y = |x| Graph the derivative of f(x) = |x|. Then graph y = (|x| − 0)/(x − 0) = |x|/x. What can you conclude?

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