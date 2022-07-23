Quadratic approximations
[Technology Exercise] e. Find the quadratic approximation to h(x) = √(1 + x) at x = 0. Graph h and its quadratic approximation together. Comment on what you see.
Quadratic approximations
[Technology Exercise] e. Find the quadratic approximation to h(x) = √(1 + x) at x = 0. Graph h and its quadratic approximation together. Comment on what you see.
[Technology Exercise]
Graph y = 1/(2√x) in a window that has 0 ≤ x ≤ 2. Then, on the same screen, graph
y = (√(x + h) − √x)/h
for h = 1, 0.5, 0.1. Then try h = −1, −0.5, −0.1. Explain what is going on.
Assume that a particle’s position on the x-axis is given by
x = 3 cos t + 4 sin t,
where x is measured in feet and t is measured in seconds.
a. Find the particle’s position when t = 0, t = π/2, and t = π.
If x¹/³ + y¹/³ = 4, find d²y/dx² at the point (8, 8).
Assume that a particle’s position on the x-axis is given by
x = 3 cos t + 4 sin t,
where x is measured in feet and t is measured in seconds.
b. Find the particle’s velocity when t = 0, t = π/2, and t = π.
Derivative of y = |x| Graph the derivative of f(x) = |x|. Then graph y = (|x| − 0)/(x − 0) = |x|/x. What can you conclude?