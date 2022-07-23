Quadratic approximations
[Technology Exercise] c. Graph f(x) = 1/(1 − x) and its quadratic approximation at x = 0. Then zoom in on the two graphs at the point (0,1). Comment on what you see.
Quadratic approximations
[Technology Exercise] c. Graph f(x) = 1/(1 − x) and its quadratic approximation at x = 0. Then zoom in on the two graphs at the point (0,1). Comment on what you see.
Find the value of dy/dt at t = 0 if y = 3 sin 2x and x = t² + π.
Assume that a particle’s position on the x-axis is given by
x = 3 cos t + 4 sin t,
where x is measured in feet and t is measured in seconds.
a. Find the particle’s position when t = 0, t = π/2, and t = π.
Assume that a particle’s position on the x-axis is given by
x = 3 cos t + 4 sin t,
where x is measured in feet and t is measured in seconds.
b. Find the particle’s velocity when t = 0, t = π/2, and t = π.
A weight is attached to a spring and reaches its equilibrium position (x = 0). It is then set in motion resulting in a displacement of x = 10 cos t, where x is measured in centimeters and t is measured in seconds. See the accompanying figure.
b. Find the spring’s velocity when t = 0, t = π/3, and t = 3π/4.
Quadratic approximations
d. Find the quadratic approximation to g(x) = 1/x at x = 1. Graph g and its quadratic approximation together. Comment on what you see