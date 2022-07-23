Quadratic approximations
[Technology Exercise] e. Find the quadratic approximation to h(x) = √(1 + x) at x = 0. Graph h and its quadratic approximation together. Comment on what you see.
Quadratic approximations
[Technology Exercise] e. Find the quadratic approximation to h(x) = √(1 + x) at x = 0. Graph h and its quadratic approximation together. Comment on what you see.
Quadratic approximations
[Technology Exercise] c. Graph f(x) = 1/(1 − x) and its quadratic approximation at x = 0. Then zoom in on the two graphs at the point (0,1). Comment on what you see.
[Technology Exercise]
Graph y = 1/(2√x) in a window that has 0 ≤ x ≤ 2. Then, on the same screen, graph
y = (√(x + h) − √x)/h
for h = 1, 0.5, 0.1. Then try h = −1, −0.5, −0.1. Explain what is going on.
Find the value of dy/dt at t = 0 if y = 3 sin 2x and x = t² + π.
Assume that a particle’s position on the x-axis is given by
x = 3 cos t + 4 sin t,
where x is measured in feet and t is measured in seconds.
b. Find the particle’s velocity when t = 0, t = π/2, and t = π.
Quadratic approximations
d. Find the quadratic approximation to g(x) = 1/x at x = 1. Graph g and its quadratic approximation together. Comment on what you see