By computing the first few derivatives and looking for a pattern, find the following derivatives.
a. d⁹⁹⁹/dx⁹⁹⁹ (cos x)
By computing the first few derivatives and looking for a pattern, find the following derivatives.
a. d⁹⁹⁹/dx⁹⁹⁹ (cos x)
Faster than a calculator Use the approximation (1 + x)ᵏ ≈ 1 + kx to estimate the following.
a. (1.0002)⁵⁰
Computer Explorations
Use a CAS to perform the following steps in Exercises 55–62.
a. Plot the equation with the implicit plotter of a CAS. Check to see that the given point P satisfies the equation.
2y² + (xy)¹/³ = x² + 2, P(1,1)
Area The area A of a triangle with sides of lengths a and b enclosing an angle of measure θ is
A = (1/2) ab sinθ.
a. How is dA/dt related to dθ/dt if a and b are constant?
a. Let f(x) be a function satisfying |f(x)| ≤ x² for −1 ≤ x ≤ 1. Show that f is differentiable at x = 0 and find f′(0).
The accompanying figure shows the velocity v = ds/dt = f(t) (m/sec) of a body moving along a coordinate line.
a. When does the body reverse direction?