Faster than a calculator Use the approximation (1 + x)ᵏ ≈ 1 + kx to estimate the following.
a. (1.0002)⁵⁰
Faster than a calculator Use the approximation (1 + x)ᵏ ≈ 1 + kx to estimate the following.
a. (1.0002)⁵⁰
Hauling in a dinghy A dinghy is pulled toward a dock by a rope from the bow through a ring on the dock 6 ft above the bow. The rope is hauled in at the rate of 2 ft/sec.
a. How fast is the boat approaching the dock when 10 ft of rope are out?
Motion Along a Coordinate Line
Exercises 1–6 give the positions s = f(t) of a body moving on a coordinate line, with s in meters and t in seconds.
a. Find the body’s displacement and average velocity for the given time interval.
s = (t⁴/4) − t³ + t², 0 ≤ t ≤ 3
Computer Explorations
Use a CAS to perform the following steps in Exercises 55–62.
a. Plot the equation with the implicit plotter of a CAS. Check to see that the given point P satisfies the equation.
2y² + (xy)¹/³ = x² + 2, P(1,1)
Area The area A of a triangle with sides of lengths a and b enclosing an angle of measure θ is
A = (1/2) ab sinθ.
a. How is dA/dt related to dθ/dt if a and b are constant?
The accompanying figure shows the velocity v = ds/dt = f(t) (m/sec) of a body moving along a coordinate line.
a. When does the body reverse direction?