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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.8.20
Chapter 3, Problem 3.8.20

Heating a plate When a circular plate of metal is heated in an oven, its radius increases at the rate of 0.01 cm/min. At what rate is the plate’s area increasing when the radius is 50 cm?

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First, identify the relationship between the radius of the circle and its area. The area A of a circle is given by the formula: A=πr2, where r is the radius.
Next, differentiate the area formula with respect to time t to find the rate of change of the area. Use the chain rule for differentiation: dAdt=dAdrdrdt.
Calculate dAdr by differentiating the area formula with respect to r: dAdr=2πr.
Substitute the given rate of change of the radius drdt=0.01 cm/min and the radius r = 50 cm into the differentiated formula: dAdt=2π(50)(0.01).
Simplify the expression to find the rate at which the area is increasing. This will give you the final answer in cm²/min.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Related Rates

Related rates involve finding the rate at which one quantity changes with respect to another. In this problem, we need to determine how the area of the circle changes as its radius changes over time. This requires understanding how to differentiate equations that relate these quantities with respect to time.
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Intro To Related Rates

Differentiation

Differentiation is the process of finding the derivative of a function, which represents the rate of change of a quantity. Here, we differentiate the area of a circle, A = πr², with respect to time to find how the area changes as the radius changes. This involves applying the chain rule to account for the rate of change of the radius.
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Finding Differentials

Chain Rule

The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. In this context, it helps us differentiate the area function A = πr² with respect to time by considering the rate of change of the radius. The chain rule allows us to express the derivative of the area in terms of the derivative of the radius.
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Intro to the Chain Rule
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 53 and 54, find dr/ds.


r cos 2s + sin²s = π

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Textbook Question

Find the slope of the curve x³y³ + y² = x + y at the points (1, 1) and (1, -1).

267
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.


y = sin²(πt − 2)

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Textbook Question

Using the Alternative Formula for Derivatives


Use the formula

f'(x) = lim (z → x) (f(z) − f(x)) / (z − x)

to find the derivative of the functions in Exercises 23–26.


g(x) = x / (x − 1)

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Textbook Question

Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.


s = (sec t + tan t)⁵

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Textbook Question

Linearization for Approximation


In Exercises 7–12, find a linearization at a suitably chosen integer near a at which the given function and its derivative are easy to evaluate.


f(x) = ∛x, a = 8.5

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