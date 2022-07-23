Textbook Question
In Exercises 53 and 54, find dr/ds.
r cos 2s + sin²s = π
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In Exercises 53 and 54, find dr/ds.
r cos 2s + sin²s = π
Find the slope of the curve x³y³ + y² = x + y at the points (1, 1) and (1, -1).
Heating a plate When a circular plate of metal is heated in an oven, its radius increases at the rate of 0.01 cm/min. At what rate is the plate’s area increasing when the radius is 50 cm?
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = sin²(πt − 2)
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
s = (sec t + tan t)⁵
Derivatives
In Exercises 23–26, find dr/dθ.
r = (1 + sec θ) sin θ