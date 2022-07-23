Textbook Question
In Exercises 53 and 54, find dr/ds.
r cos 2s + sin²s = π
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In Exercises 53 and 54, find dr/ds.
r cos 2s + sin²s = π
Heating a plate When a circular plate of metal is heated in an oven, its radius increases at the rate of 0.01 cm/min. At what rate is the plate’s area increasing when the radius is 50 cm?
Finding Derivative Values
In Exercises 67–72, find the value of (f ∘ g)' at the given value of x.
f(u) = ((u − 1) / (u + 1))², u = g(x) = (1 / x²) − 1, x = −1
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = sin²(πt − 2)
Using the Alternative Formula for Derivatives
Use the formula
f'(x) = lim (z → x) (f(z) − f(x)) / (z − x)
to find the derivative of the functions in Exercises 23–26.
g(x) = x / (x − 1)
Derivatives
In Exercises 23–26, find dr/dθ.
r = (1 + sec θ) sin θ