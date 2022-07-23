Tangent Line

A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that just 'touches' the curve at that point. It has the same slope as the curve at that point, which is given by the derivative. The equation of the tangent line can be found using the point-slope form of a line, y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), where m is the slope and (x₁, y₁) is the point of tangency.