In Exercises 11–18, find the slope of the function’s graph at the given point. Then find an equation for the line tangent to the graph there.
f(x) = √(x + 1), (8, 3)
In Exercises 11–18, find the slope of the function’s graph at the given point. Then find an equation for the line tangent to the graph there.
f(x) = √(x + 1), (8, 3)
Tangent line to y = √x Does any tangent line to the curve y = √x cross the x-axis at x = −1? If so, find an equation for the line and the point of tangency. If not, why not?
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x³ + y³ = 18xy
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x²y + xy² = 6
Find the points on the curve y = tan x, -π/2 < x < π/2, where the normal line is parallel to the line y = -x/2. Sketch the curve and normal lines together, labeling each with its equation.
In Exercises 5–10, find an equation for the tangent line to the curve at the given point. Then sketch the curve and tangent line together.
y = 4 − x², (−1, 3)