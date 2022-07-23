Tolerance The height and radius of a right circular cylinder are equal, so the cylinder’s volume is V = πh³. The volume is to be calculated with an error of no more than 1% of the true value. Find approximately the greatest error that can be tolerated in the measurement of h, expressed as a percentage of h.
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.2.56
Chapter 3, Problem 3.2.56
Tangent line to y = √x Does any tangent line to the curve y = √x cross the x-axis at x = −1? If so, find an equation for the line and the point of tangency. If not, why not?
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the tangent line to the curve y = √x, we first need to find the derivative of y with respect to x. The derivative, y', represents the slope of the tangent line at any point x. For y = √x, the derivative is y' = (1/2)x^(-1/2).
Next, we need to determine the equation of the tangent line. The equation of a line in point-slope form is y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), where m is the slope and (x₁, y₁) is the point of tangency. We will use the derivative to find the slope m at a specific point x₁.
To check if any tangent line crosses the x-axis at x = -1, we set y = 0 in the tangent line equation and solve for x. This gives us the x-intercept of the tangent line. Substitute y = 0 into the equation y - y₁ = m(x - x₁) and solve for x.
Substitute the expression for the slope m = (1/2)x₁^(-1/2) and the point of tangency (x₁, √x₁) into the equation of the tangent line. This gives us y - √x₁ = (1/2)x₁^(-1/2)(x - x₁).
Finally, solve the equation 0 - √x₁ = (1/2)x₁^(-1/2)(-1 - x₁) to check if there exists a value of x₁ such that the tangent line crosses the x-axis at x = -1. If a solution exists, find the corresponding x₁ and y₁ to determine the point of tangency and the equation of the tangent line.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:6m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Tangent Line
A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it. The slope of the tangent line is equal to the derivative of the function at that point. For the function y = √x, finding the tangent line involves calculating the derivative and using the point-slope form of a line.
Recommended video:
05:13
Slopes of Tangent Lines
Derivative
The derivative of a function measures how the function's output changes as its input changes. For y = √x, the derivative is found using the power rule, resulting in dy/dx = 1/(2√x). This derivative provides the slope of the tangent line at any point on the curve, which is essential for determining the equation of the tangent line.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Intersection with the x-axis
A line intersects the x-axis when its y-coordinate is zero. To find if a tangent line crosses the x-axis at x = -1, we set the equation of the tangent line to zero and solve for x. Since the function y = √x is only defined for x ≥ 0, any tangent line derived from this function cannot cross the x-axis at x = -1, as it would imply a point of tangency in the undefined region.
Recommended video:
06:30
Disk Method Using y-Axis
Related Practice
Textbook Question
236
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–18, find the slope of the function’s graph at the given point. Then find an equation for the line tangent to the graph there.
f(x) = √(x + 1), (8, 3)
229
views
Textbook Question
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x³ + y³ = 18xy
316
views
Textbook Question
Derivatives
In Exercises 1–18, find dy/dx.
f(x) = x³ sin x cos x
301
views
Textbook Question
Finding Derivative Values
In Exercises 67–72, find the value of (f ∘ g)' at the given value of x.
f(u) = 1 − (1/u), u = g(x) = (1 / (1 − x)), x = −1
243
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–10, find an equation for the tangent line to the curve at the given point. Then sketch the curve and tangent line together.
y = 4 − x², (−1, 3)
451
views