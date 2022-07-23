Intersection with the x-axis

A line intersects the x-axis when its y-coordinate is zero. To find if a tangent line crosses the x-axis at x = -1, we set the equation of the tangent line to zero and solve for x. Since the function y = √x is only defined for x ≥ 0, any tangent line derived from this function cannot cross the x-axis at x = -1, as it would imply a point of tangency in the undefined region.