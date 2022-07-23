Textbook Question
The general polynomial of degree n has the form
P(x) = aₙxⁿ + aₙ₋₁xⁿ⁻¹ + ... + a₂x² + a₁x + a₀,
where aₙ ≠ 0. Find P'(x).
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The general polynomial of degree n has the form
P(x) = aₙxⁿ + aₙ₋₁xⁿ⁻¹ + ... + a₂x² + a₁x + a₀,
where aₙ ≠ 0. Find P'(x).
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
f(x) = √(7 + x sec x)
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
2y³/² + xy − x = 0
Finding Derivative Values
In Exercises 67–72, find the value of (f ∘ g)' at the given value of x.
f(u) = u + 1/cos²u, u = g(x) = πx, x = 1/4
Assume that f'(3) = −1, g'(2) = 5, g(2) = 3, and y = f(g(x)). What is y' at x = 2?
In Exercises 9–18, write the function in the form y = f(u) and u = g(x). Then find dy/dx as a function of x.
y = (4 − 3x)⁹