Using the Alternative Formula for Derivatives
Use the formula
f'(x) = lim (z → x) (f(z) − f(x)) / (z − x)
to find the derivative of the functions in Exercises 23–26.
g(x) = 1 + √x
Using the Alternative Formula for Derivatives
Use the formula
f'(x) = lim (z → x) (f(z) − f(x)) / (z − x)
to find the derivative of the functions in Exercises 23–26.
g(x) = 1 + √x
The general polynomial of degree n has the form
P(x) = aₙxⁿ + aₙ₋₁xⁿ⁻¹ + ... + a₂x² + a₁x + a₀,
where aₙ ≠ 0. Find P'(x).
In Exercises 11–18, find the slope of the function’s graph at the given point. Then find an equation for the line tangent to the graph there.
g(x) = 8 / x², (2, 2)
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
2y³/² + xy − x = 0
Finding Derivative Values
In Exercises 67–72, find the value of (f ∘ g)' at the given value of x.
f(u) = u + 1/cos²u, u = g(x) = πx, x = 1/4
Assume that f'(3) = −1, g'(2) = 5, g(2) = 3, and y = f(g(x)). What is y' at x = 2?