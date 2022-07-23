Parallel tangent lines Find the two points where the curve x² + xy + y² = 7 crosses the x-axis, and show that the tangent lines to the curve at these points are parallel. What is the common slope of these tangent lines?
In Exercises 19–22, find the slope of the curve at the point indicated.
y = x³ − 2x + 7, x = −2
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Key Concepts
Derivative
Slope of a Curve
Evaluating Functions
In Exercises 83–88, find equations for the lines that are tangent, and the lines that are normal, to the curve at the given point.
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x + √xy = 6, (4, 1)
Finding Derivative Functions and Values
Using the definition, calculate the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–6. Then find the values of the derivatives as specified.
f(x) = 4 – x²; f′(−3), f′(0), f′(1)
Slopes, Tangent Lines, and Normal Lines
In Exercises 31–40, verify that the given point is on the curve and find the lines that are (a) tangent and (b) normal to the curve at the given point.
y = 2 sin(πx – y), (1,0)
The edge x of a cube is measured with an error of at most 0.5%. What is the maximum corresponding percentage error in computing the cube’s
b. volume?
Derivatives
In Exercises 1–18, find dy/dx.
y = (sec x + tan x)(sec x − tan x)