In Exercises 83–88, find equations for the lines that are tangent, and the lines that are normal, to the curve at the given point.
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x + √xy = 6, (4, 1)
In Exercises 83–88, find equations for the lines that are tangent, and the lines that are normal, to the curve at the given point.
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x + √xy = 6, (4, 1)
In Exercises 19–22, find the slope of the curve at the point indicated.
y = x³ − 2x + 7, x = −2
[Technology Exercise]
Graph the curves in Exercises 39–48.
a. Where do the graphs appear to have vertical tangent lines?
b. Confirm your findings in part (a) with limit calculations. But before you do, read the introduction to Exercises 37 and 38.
y = 4x²/⁵ − 2x
Slopes, Tangent Lines, and Normal Lines
In Exercises 31–40, verify that the given point is on the curve and find the lines that are (a) tangent and (b) normal to the curve at the given point.
y = 2 sin(πx – y), (1,0)
Falling meteorite The velocity of a heavy meteorite entering Earth’s atmosphere is inversely proportional to √s when it is s km from Earth’s center. Show that the meteorite’s acceleration is inversely proportional to s².
Derivatives
In Exercises 1–18, find dy/dx.
y = (sec x + tan x)(sec x − tan x)