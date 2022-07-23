Textbook Question
In Exercises 19–22, find the slope of the curve at the point indicated.
y = x³ − 2x + 7, x = −2
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In Exercises 19–22, find the slope of the curve at the point indicated.
y = x³ − 2x + 7, x = −2
Slopes, Tangent Lines, and Normal Lines
In Exercises 31–40, verify that the given point is on the curve and find the lines that are (a) tangent and (b) normal to the curve at the given point.
y = 2 sin(πx – y), (1,0)
The edge x of a cube is measured with an error of at most 0.5%. What is the maximum corresponding percentage error in computing the cube’s
b. volume?