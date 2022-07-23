Evaluating Derivatives at Specific Points

Once the derivative function is found, it can be evaluated at specific points to find the slope of the tangent line at those points. For example, after finding f'(x) for f(x) = 4 - x², you can substitute x = -3, 0, and 1 into f'(x) to find f'(-3), f'(0), and f'(1), respectively, which represent the instantaneous rate of change at these points.