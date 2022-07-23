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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 1
Chapter 3, Problem 1

Finding Derivative Functions and Values 


Using the definition, calculate the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–6. Then find the values of the derivatives as specified.


f(x) = 4 – x²; f′(−3), f′(0), f′(1)

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1
Start by recalling the definition of the derivative: f'(x) = lim(h -> 0) [(f(x + h) - f(x)) / h]. This will be used to find the derivative of the function f(x) = 4 - x².
Substitute f(x) = 4 - x² into the definition: f'(x) = lim(h -> 0) [((4 - (x + h)²) - (4 - x²)) / h].
Simplify the expression inside the limit: (4 - (x + h)²) - (4 - x²) = -((x + h)²) + x². Expand (x + h)² to get x² + 2xh + h².
Continue simplifying: -((x² + 2xh + h²) - x²) = -(2xh + h²). The expression becomes: f'(x) = lim(h -> 0) [(-2xh - h²) / h].
Factor out h from the numerator: f'(x) = lim(h -> 0) [-h(2x + h) / h]. Cancel h from numerator and denominator, then evaluate the limit as h approaches 0 to find f'(x) = -2x. Finally, substitute x = -3, 0, and 1 into f'(x) to find f'(-3), f'(0), and f'(1).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Derivative

The derivative of a function at a point is the limit of the average rate of change of the function as the interval approaches zero. Mathematically, it is defined as f'(x) = lim(h→0) [(f(x+h) - f(x))/h]. This concept is essential for understanding how to calculate the instantaneous rate of change of a function.
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Power Rule for Derivatives

The power rule is a basic derivative rule used to find the derivative of functions in the form of x^n. It states that if f(x) = x^n, then f'(x) = n*x^(n-1). This rule simplifies the process of finding derivatives for polynomial functions, such as f(x) = 4 - x², where the derivative is calculated using this rule.
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Evaluating Derivatives at Specific Points

Once the derivative function is found, it can be evaluated at specific points to find the slope of the tangent line at those points. For example, after finding f'(x) for f(x) = 4 - x², you can substitute x = -3, 0, and 1 into f'(x) to find f'(-3), f'(0), and f'(1), respectively, which represent the instantaneous rate of change at these points.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 19–22, find the slope of the curve at the point indicated.


y = x³ − 2x + 7, x = −2

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Textbook Question

Slopes, Tangent Lines, and Normal Lines


In Exercises 31–40, verify that the given point is on the curve and find the lines that are (a) tangent and (b) normal to the curve at the given point.


y = 2 sin(πx – y), (1,0)

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Textbook Question

The edge x of a cube is measured with an error of at most 0.5%. What is the maximum corresponding percentage error in computing the cube’s


b. volume?

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