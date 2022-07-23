Textbook Question
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = x³ - 3 (x² + π²)
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Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = x³ - 3 (x² + π²)
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x cos(2x + 3y) = y sin x
Show that the linearization of f(x) = (1 + x)ᵏ at x = 0 is L(x) = 1 + kx.
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = 1 x² csc 2
2 x
Slopes, Tangent Lines, and Normal Lines
In Exercises 31–40, verify that the given point is on the curve and find the lines that are (a) tangent and (b) normal to the curve at the given point.
x²y² = 9, (–1,3)
Is there a value of b that will make
g(x) = { x + b, x < 0
cos x, x ≥ 0
continuous at x = 0? Differentiable at x = 0? Give reasons for your answers.