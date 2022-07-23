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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.2.42
Chapter 3, Problem 3.2.42

In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.


g(x) = { x²/³, x ≥ 0
x¹/³, x < 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that a function is differentiable at a point if it is continuous at that point and if the derivative exists at that point.
Check the continuity of the function at x = 0. Evaluate the left-hand limit and the right-hand limit of g(x) as x approaches 0. For x ≥ 0, g(x) = x^(2/3), and for x < 0, g(x) = x^(1/3).
Calculate the left-hand limit: lim (x -> 0-) g(x) = lim (x -> 0-) x^(1/3).
Calculate the right-hand limit: lim (x -> 0+) g(x) = lim (x -> 0+) x^(2/3).
Determine if the derivative exists at x = 0 by finding the left-hand derivative and the right-hand derivative at x = 0. For x ≥ 0, find the derivative of x^(2/3), and for x < 0, find the derivative of x^(1/3). Compare these derivatives at x = 0.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Differentiability

Differentiability at a point means that the function has a defined derivative at that point. For a function to be differentiable at x = 0, it must be continuous at x = 0, and the left-hand and right-hand derivatives at x = 0 must exist and be equal. If these conditions are not met, the function is not differentiable at that point.
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Piecewise-Defined Functions

A piecewise-defined function is a function composed of multiple sub-functions, each applying to a certain interval of the domain. To analyze differentiability at a point where the definition changes, like x = 0 in this case, we must consider the behavior of each sub-function at that point and ensure they connect smoothly.
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Continuity and Limits

Continuity at a point requires that the limit of the function as it approaches the point from both sides equals the function's value at that point. For the given piecewise function, we must check if the limits of x²/³ as x approaches 0 from the right and x¹/³ as x approaches 0 from the left both equal g(0). This is a prerequisite for differentiability.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.


𝔂 = x³ - 3 (x² + π²)

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Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.


x cos(2x + 3y) = y sin x

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Show that the linearization of f(x) = (1 + x)ᵏ at x = 0 is L(x) = 1 + kx.

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Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.


𝔂 = 1 x² csc 2

2 x

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Textbook Question

Slopes, Tangent Lines, and Normal Lines


In Exercises 31–40, verify that the given point is on the curve and find the lines that are (a) tangent and (b) normal to the curve at the given point.


x²y² = 9, (–1,3)

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Textbook Question

Is there a value of b that will make


g(x) = { x + b, x < 0

cos x, x ≥ 0


continuous at x = 0? Differentiable at x = 0? Give reasons for your answers.

227
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