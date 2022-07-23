Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.
g(x) = { x²/³, x ≥ 0
x¹/³, x < 0
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In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.
g(x) = { x²/³, x ≥ 0
x¹/³, x < 0
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x cos(2x + 3y) = y sin x
Find ds/dt when θ = 3π/2 if s = cosθ and dθ/dt = 5.
Differential Estimates of Change
In Exercises 35–40, write a differential formula that estimates the given change in volume or surface area.
The change in the lateral surface area S = πr√(r² + h²) of a right circular cone when the radius changes from r₀ to r₀ + dr and the height does not change
Find the derivatives of all orders of the functions in Exercises 29–32.
y = x⁵ / 120
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = 1 x² csc 2
2 x