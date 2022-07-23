Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.
g(x) = { x²/³, x ≥ 0
x¹/³, x < 0
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In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.
g(x) = { x²/³, x ≥ 0
x¹/³, x < 0
Show that the linearization of f(x) = (1 + x)ᵏ at x = 0 is L(x) = 1 + kx.
Find ds/dt when θ = 3π/2 if s = cosθ and dθ/dt = 5.
Find the derivatives of all orders of the functions in Exercises 29–32.
y = x⁵ / 120
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–42.
𝔂 = 1 x² csc 2
2 x
Slopes, Tangent Lines, and Normal Lines
In Exercises 31–40, verify that the given point is on the curve and find the lines that are (a) tangent and (b) normal to the curve at the given point.
x²y² = 9, (–1,3)