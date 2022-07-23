Use the linear approximation (1 + x)ᵏ ≈ 1 + kx to find an approximation for the function f(x) for values of x near zero.
a. f(x) = (1 − x)⁶
Use the linear approximation (1 + x)ᵏ ≈ 1 + kx to find an approximation for the function f(x) for values of x near zero.
a. f(x) = (1 − x)⁶
Tolerance
a. About how accurately must the interior diameter of a 10-m-high cylindrical storage tank be measured to calculate the tank’s volume to within 1% of its true value?
Computer Explorations
Use a CAS to perform the following steps in Exercises 55–62.
a. Plot the equation with the implicit plotter of a CAS. Check to see that the given point P satisfies the equation.
2y² + (xy)¹/³ = x² + 2, P(1,1)
Area The area A of a triangle with sides of lengths a and b enclosing an angle of measure θ is
A = (1/2) ab sinθ.
a. How is dA/dt related to dθ/dt if a and b are constant?
a. Let f(x) be a function satisfying |f(x)| ≤ x² for −1 ≤ x ≤ 1. Show that f is differentiable at x = 0 and find f′(0).
Diagonals If x, y, and z are lengths of the edges of a rectangular box, then the common length of the box’s diagonals is s = √(x² + y² + z²).
a. Assuming that x, y, and z are differentiable functions of t, how is ds/dt related to dx/dt, dy/dt, and dz/dt?